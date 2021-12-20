Youth pastor and wife, both 21, killed in Texas crash; newborn baby injured

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK/WNCN) – A young married couple was killed and their baby son was injured in a crash in Panola County Sunday morning.

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, Louisiana, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage.

In the Wilkes’ car was their 2-month-old son who was taken to UT Health East Texas Carthage in stable condition.

Eastside Baptist Church of Gary said that Hunter Wilkes was an associate/youth pastor at the church.

“Hunter and Lexi were a huge part of our church family and we are deeply saddened by their loss. They brought so much spirit to our church and were amazing role models for our youth,” the church said in a statement.

Hunter was also a student at Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute & Seminary, KSLA reported.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Dodge Ram was towing a trailer traveling north on U.S. 59 in the left lane.

A 2021 Mazda CX5, driven by Hunter Wilkes, was traveling west on Loop 59 exit ramp, trying to turn left onto US 59.

Reports say that the Mazda entered the intersection and was hit by the pickup, officials said.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 79-year-old Jerry Galloway from Fort Smith, Arkansas, was taken to UT Health East Texas Carthage in stable condition.