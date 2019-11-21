Youth soccer coach accused of pushing 12-year-old, tickling her at practice

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A youth soccer coach was sent to jail for battery after Florida deputies said he pushed a 12-year-old player to the ground during soccer practice.

Donald E. Mullins, 40, of Tarpon Springs, went to jail Tuesday in Pasco County, Florida but has since bonded out, a jail representative said.

The incident happened when Mullins joined a practice game being held for the girl’s team.

“The victim said during the game the defendant pushed her to the ground approximately 3-4 times, against her will, which is not part of the normal game play,” an arrest report said.

The report went on to say: “The victim said after the practice, the defendant approached her and hugged her from behind while she sat on a bench. The victim said the defendant forced her hands above head and began to tickle her, all against her will, even after she tried to pull away and told him to stop.”

The incident was reported to have happened at 11514 Pyramid Drive in New Port Richey, the location of a sports complex.

An arrest report said the incident involving the hugging and tickling was caught on surveillance video.

The defendant admitted to “incidental contact,” the report says. He said he thought the victim was a family friend and the conduct was acceptable, deputies reported.

WFLA stopped by Mullins’ Tarpon Springs home Wednesday, but no one came to the door.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now