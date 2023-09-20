RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of volunteers are spending the day repairing aging homes in Raleigh’s historically Black neighborhoods.

The group “Southeast Raleigh Promise” held its second annual Home Preservation Event where more than 60 volunteers worked at four homes across Southeast Raleigh.

Carolyn Hines and her husband have lived at their home for more than 50 years. She tells CBS 17 that repairs were needed but she couldn’t afford them. She applied to several places for help and she’s glad these volunteers were able to lend a hand.

“I thank God for them, I thank God for every hand that touched that application, every hand that pushed it through,” Hines said.

Organizers say this work is vital to keeping homes intact and maintaining the integrity of the neighborhood.

“Without those repairs, you know, we run the risk of people being displaced again. We want people to live in quality, safe housing,” said Yvette Holmes, CEO of Southeast Raleigh Promise.

Southeast Raleigh Promise teamed up with the nonprofit “Rebuilding Together of the Triangle” and Wells Fargo to host this event.