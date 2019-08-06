Southern Pines 2015 double-murder, arson suspect found dead in jail cell, authorities say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man charged with murdering two people in connection with a June 2015 arson was found dead in his Moore County jail cell Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Edward Dale Ager, 37, previously of Vass, was found unresponsive in his cell early on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, “emergency medical aid was immediately administered to no avail.”

Ager was being held in jail on murder and arson charges in connection with a June 15, 2015, fire that killed a 72-year-old man and 31-year-old Lindsay Suzanne Farwell, of West End, according to Southern Pines police.

The fire occurred around 3 a.m. on June 15 on W. Lowe Avenue. When the fire was extinguished, police found two bodies inside the home.

Neighbors told CBS 17 at the time that the fire started in the back of the house. They said the house was split into three apartments.

Neighbors also said that a fight broke out at the house before the fire started. One man showed up beaten and bloodied at their doorstep and asked them to call 911.

“It’s a scary situation to see something like that,” said neighbor Antone Morrison.

Morrison said at the time the area where the fire happened is a trouble spot in the neighborhood.

“I ain’t never seen nothing like that before. The world is getting so bad. You never know what to expect every day,” Morrison said.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields notified the State Bureau of Investigation of Ager’s death and requested that an independent inquiry be completed.

Authorities said that since this is an active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

