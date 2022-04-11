RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Southern Pines man plans to buy a house with his win from a Cash 5 Ticket.

Phillip Williams of Southern Pines stopped by Speedway on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage and picked up a ticket. He played the same numbers he’s been playing on his past Cash 5 tickets.

“I’ve been replaying my family’s birthdates for my numbers,” Williams said. “And the final number is my age.”

When he stopped at the store again to scan his ticket, he thought he’d only won $1.

“I didn’t realize I won the jackpot until I saw the numbers online,” Williams said.

Williams said he can now buy a house now with his $757,128 jackpot win.

“This is going to help me get my feet back on the ground,” Williams said.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $537,638. Monday’s jackpot is $206,000. The NC Education Lottery said the odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are one in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Tickets are $1 with drawings held every night.

Ticket sales raise more than $900 million a year for education.