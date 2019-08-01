Live Now
Southwest Airlines flight attendant surprises boarding passengers from overhead bin

by: CBS News

Boarding a flight can be a bit boring — but not if your plane employs this flight attendant. The Southwest Airlines employee decided to play a prank on a flight Monday when she hid in the overhead bin while passengers boarded. 

A passenger captured the surprising experience on Twitter, complete with hilarious photos and video footage. When she boarded the flight in Nashville Monday, she didn’t expect to find her flight attendant greeting her from above. 

“Is this a dream @SouthwestAir?” she tweeted after boarding. 

She also shared a video of the strange encounter. “I can’t get over how weird I find this,” she tweeted. “@SouthwestAir please get it together.” 

The video shows a flight attendant beginning to roll around inside the open overhead bin, seemingly greeting passengers and giving directions. 

“Southwest employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities,” the airline said in a statement to CBS News Wednesday. 

“In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain safety as their top priority.”

