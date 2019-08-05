Special events planned for renovated Moore Square

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend people packed Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.

All weekend folks were taking advantage of the renovated park that just reopened.

And this week there are more special events planned.

Monday at 9 a.m. there is a children’s story hour. Then from 10 a.m. to noon kids can play on the imagination playground.

