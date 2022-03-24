DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Ukrainian military and civilians continue to keep Russian troops from taking control of its capital city.

Former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan remains in Kiev.

Omelyan explained what he is hearing and seeing to Durham documentary filmmaker Steve Boston.

“I would say shootings and bombings plus some artillery attacks are still on but I would say it’s quieter than it used to be,” said Omelyan.

Kostya Botozskiy, a political activist in Kiev and originally from the Donbass region, told Boston there are still specific supplies that are needed to continue the fight.

“Our government supplies people with arms but some things that would perhaps make the job more efficient like night vision devices, drones, walkie-talkies, maps, laptops, tablets. These are the kind of things which our military needs on the front line,” he said.

Omelyan emphasized the economic bailouts of the past and foreign money invested in Russia have proven time again to be used against democracy.

“Russians earn money with you but spend those monies for politicization. To buy new weapons, to buy new armors and then to attack and also destroy you. It has always been the same case. After the First World War, after the Second World War and after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Omelyan said.

Even with his vast military, Putin seems to have underestimated how Ukrainians would react to the invasion.

“He thinks in this way he would scare us and he would make us get down on our knees and beg for mercy. But it works vice versa for Ukrainians. We become more and more angry and more and more conscious that it is our war, that we have to fight because if we stop now the situation will repeat again and again in some years,” said Botozskiy.

Both men remain skeptical that any cease-fire would bring peace.

“It’s obvious that Putin will never stop until his dream comes true and his dream is to capture Ukraine and a couple of other states. So I don’t see any grounds for any kind of relief or a peaceful resolution so it will be a war until somebody quits,” said Botozskiy.