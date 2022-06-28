RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some retailers saw a big increase in demand for emergency contraception, also known as Plan B or the “morning after pill.” That led some stores to put temporary limits on how many packs customers could purchase.

A spokesperson for CVS says a sharp increase in the sale of emergency contraception led the pharmacy chain to temporarily limit purchases to “ensure equitable access,” but after demand returned to normal. CVS is now in the process of removing those limits.

Amazon’s website shows limits for some types of emergency contraceptives, as does Rite Aid’s website.

Emergency contraceptives are designed to help prevent pregnancy when taken one to three days after unprotected sex.

Jillian Riley with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic says the spike in demand doesn’t surprise her. “For me this really just shows that people are scared,” she said.

She emphasized that emergency contraception is not an abortion pill but added that it’s understandable that people are stocking up, because with some states banning abortion following the Supreme Court ruling, women realize they have fewer options.

“Even though contraception is not being limited or controlled right now, the fact that if a person is to have unprotected sex, they wouldn’t be able to receive an abortion if they were to become pregnant,” she noted.

Still, she urges people not to buy more pills than they need.

“Keep in mind that if you are stockpiling or hoarding emergency contraception, it will limit the ability for other people in the community to find emergency contraception when they need it,” she said.

For people who are having trouble finding the pills, she says Planned Parenthood has them available.