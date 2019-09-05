Live Now
Spring Lake homeowners still rebuilding after Florence, prepare for Dorian

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several Spring Lake homeowners said Dorian has put their work rebuilding from Florence on hold. It was less than a year ago that these people were flooded out. 

“It’s in shambles. Sorry. But it’s going to be better,” Troy Simmons, a Spring Lake homeowner said.

He had to tear everything out after Florence left five feet of water in his beloved family home. 

“A lot of memories. I’m sorry I get emotional. A lot of memories. Family, grandparents, parents and now its mine. So I’m trying to get it rebuilt,” Simmons said.

Simmons didn’t have flood insurance. He hadn’t been in a floodplain. 

It’s hard to imagine looking at the creek in the backyard, 19 feet down that water could even get into his home. 

He stopped by Wednesday to prepare for Dorian. 

“I’m securing. I’ve got tables and chair upside down and stacked on top of each other,” Simmons said.

Spring Lake was hard hit by Florence. The Starlite Motel was almost washed away by the Little River. It’s been demolished and has a new owner. The gas station next door is still abandoned. 

Over on Brinkley Drive there is more heartbreak. 

“I live here, me and my brother for about 43 years. We never experienced a flood here,” Charles Upchurch, a Spring Lake homeowner said.

Upchurch has spent a lot of time and money repairing his home. His brother, Daryl has been helping. 

“That’s their home. They were raised up here. You’ve got people that have lived here 30 or 40 years. I mean it’s hard to leave something you got money invested in,” Daryl said.

Upchurch said he’d be back Thursday to keep working. 

