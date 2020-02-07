Breaking News
4 taken to hospital following Johnston County bus crash

Stand-up comedian Felipe Esparza set to perform at Raleigh Improv this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Stand‐up comedian and actor, Felipe Esparza, known for his 2012 stand‐up special They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You (currently on Netflix), and his 2017 special, Translate This (currently on HBO) is set to perform at Raleigh Improv this weekend.

He has performance on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. You can buy tickets online, here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss