Stand-up comedian Felipe Esparza set to perform at Raleigh Improv this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Stand‐up comedian and actor, Felipe Esparza, known for his 2012 stand‐up special They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You (currently on Netflix), and his 2017 special, Translate This (currently on HBO) is set to perform at Raleigh Improv this weekend.

He has performance on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. You can buy tickets online, here.