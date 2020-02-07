Stand-up comedian Felipe Esparza set to perform at Raleigh Improv this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Stand‐up comedian and actor, Felipe Esparza, known for his 2012 stand‐up special They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You (currently on Netflix), and his 2017 special, Translate This (currently on HBO) is set to perform at Raleigh Improv this weekend.
He has performance on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. You can buy tickets online, here.
- Mississippi family ‘afraid’ after neighbor shoots dog
- ‘Downton Abbey’ exhibit now open until April 7 at The Biltmore
- Pangolins are possible coronavirus hosts, Chinese scientists say
- Oscars 2020: A look at the Academy Awards Nominees
- Colorado mother discovers screw in daughter’s jaw 5 years after surgery
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now