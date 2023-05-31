BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Butner man was arrested after a more than eight-hour standoff with authorities.

Around 8:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Butner Public Safety officers were dispatched to Edgewood Bridge Apartments in the 700 block of West B Street in reference to a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated that someone had fired a gun into her residence while a man, three children, and herself were in the apartment.

The shot had come from the apartment right next to hers, officers said. Officers quickly contained the area and evacuated all of the residents from the apartment building.

Officers then attempted to make contact with the resident of the apartment where the shot was fired but got no response. The suspect had barricaded himself in his apartment, officers said.

Granville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was contacted for assistance. Crisis negotiators were brought in to try and contact the resident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Special Response Team was also requested for assistance.

The SBI SRT finally made contact with the suspect who surrendered and was taken into custody.

Richard Smith was arrested at 4:57 a.m. on Wednesday and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

There were no injuries that happened in regard to this incident.