Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one-free deal Thursday

(CNN Newsource) – Starbucks fans are in for a double treat on Thursday.

The coffee chain is rolling out a buy-one-get-one-free deal – offering a free drink if you buy one that’s at least grande size.

To get the deal, you have to be at a participating store between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

And you have to place your order through the Starbucks app.

The offer includes both traditional favorites and holiday specials, such as eggnog latte and peppermint mocha.

The deal is part of the company’s happy hour promotion that’s available on select Thursdays.

