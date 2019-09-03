State-wide Dorian shelter opening at Durham’s Northgate Mall

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A state-wide shelter for those affected by Hurricane Dorian is opening Tuesday night at Northgate Mall in Durham.

The shelter will be housed in the old Sears beginning at 6 p.m. The old Sears is located near 1600 Guess Road on the westside of the mall.

Keith Acree with North Carolina Emergency Management said the Durham shelter will be able to house 500 evacuees to start with and the ability to make room for up to 1,000 if needed.

Evacuation orders have been given to several coastal areas including New Hanover County beaches, Carteret and Dare counties.

Around 250,000 people are being ordered to evacuate Dare County.

Currituck County issued an evacuation of Corolla and Carova beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Dorian is forecast to move by the North Carolina coast late Thursday into Friday as a Category 2 storm.

As of Tuesday morning, much of the North Carolina coast is already under a Hurricane Watch.