RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Attorney General Josh Stein says the total number of hits in a DNA database climbed to a record level and unveiled a website where you can track the state’s progress in clearing its backlog of sexual assault kits.

The FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS database, has recorded 1,211 hits — up 18 percent from a year ago — giving law enforcement more ability to move forward on cases, Stein said.

“Our commitment to survivors of sexual assault is clear: we will never stop fighting for you,” Stein said in a statement. “That is why we are getting these kits tested — to breathe new life into cold cases. Our new website will provide everyone, including survivors, greater transparency about this work. But there is always more to be done to fight on behalf of survivors. To collect on the promise of DNA, we need to provide law enforcement the resources it needs to make arrests.”

The announcement from Stein came a day after Raleigh Police said a man accused of three “brutal” rapes in 2018 was arrested last week.

The dashboard at this website breaks down the state’s progress in getting through the backlog of older, untested sexual assault kits in the custody of local law enforcement.

Those statewide figures can be sorted by city and county and illustrates the number of kits submitted for testing and the number of DNA hit and arrests that follow.

At the state level, there are more than 16,000 older kits in the custody of law enforcement and more than 12,000 of them require or may need testing based on the Survivor Act. More than 80 percent of that 12,000 either have been tested or are in the process of being tested.

DNA samples from 2,387 tested kits have been entered into CODIS and 40 percent of them — 954 — produced hits. The dashboard shows 66 arrests from CODIS hits related to at least 91 assaults.