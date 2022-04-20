MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The group Aviation Careers Technology LLC led a two-day STEM workshop at RDU International Airport to introduce students to careers in aviation.

Dozens of students from Apex High School’s academy of information technology participated in the workshop. A CBS 17 crew watched earlier as they were building small CPUs before becoming out to collect flight data.

Because of the pandemic, it’s the first time in two years that ACT has held a workshop and it comes as the aviation industry is facing job shortages.

The group’s co-founder Don Koch said the workshops have inspired past students to get into the business and they’re already getting positive feedback from these students.

“We’ve been doing this program since 2017 and we’ve seen many students go on to become pilots or aviation mechanics or just get into the industry in general,” Koch said.

Teia Robinson, who is director of the high school’s academy of IT, tells CBS 17 the workshop is already causing some students to think about a career in this field.

“Those that aren’t really interested in going the four-year now have a new pathway that could lead them to still working in technology but not getting in that four year degree,” Robinson said.