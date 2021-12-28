Still have a device using 3G? It may not work in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If there’s one thing we know about technology, it’s that it’s ever changing and ever advancing. Mobile carriers are making room for further advancements by kicking 3G networks to curb.

Many cell phones, tablets, medical devices and home security systems using 3G connectivity will be phased out in 2022. Older cell phones that use 3G won’t be able to make emergency calls to 911 either.

AT&T announced it will shutdown 3G by Feb. 2022.

Verizon announced it will shutdown 3G by Dec. 31, 2022.

T-Mobile announced it will shut down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022 and Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. T-Mobile’s 3G UMTS network will shutdown by July 1, 2022.

The Federal Trade Commission says you may still be affected even if your carrier isn’t listed because some medical devices or small cell phone companies, utilize AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile networks.

The change means people still using 3G will have to upgrade to newer devices but other may just have to upgrade their software. If you’re unsure what the next step is for you, the best thing to do is contact your service provider for help.

While they don’t cover the cost of a new device, the FCC does offer programs to pay for the cost of your phone or internet services. The Lifeline program provides a discount on phone service for qualifying low-income consumers. Click here to learn about that program.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a temporary discount of up to $50 per month for broadband service for eligible households during the pandemic. Click here to learn about this program.