DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Rockingham County.

After further investigation, deputies got a search warrant and searched the property. They found three stolen guns, methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia and over 200 jars or jugs of “non-tax paid alcohol.”

Courtesy of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

Two of the guns were recently stolen from a home in Southmont, according to the sheriff’s office.

David Marty Pedigo was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of possession of stolen firearms, possession of non-tax paid alcohol and a violation of ABC law, along with charges for methamphetamine and marijuana.