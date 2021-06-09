Stray bullet strikes a man on head while eating at Greensboro country club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are looking for the suspect whose stray bullet hit a man on the top of the head while he was eating outside at Sedgefield Country Club near Greensboro.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a 57-year-old man was struck on the top of the head by a bullet while he ate dinner. It caused a superficial wound and he declined medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office’s preliminary investigation determined that this was not a targeted shooting.

They believe the gun was fired into the air some distance away, but they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s District 3 office at 336-641-6691.