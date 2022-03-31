RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Strong storms swept across central North Carolina on Thursday – leaving damage to buildings, trees, and powerlines across Wake County.

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein confirmed a funnel cloud near RDU International Airport just before 4 p.m.

Hohenstein also said there will most likely have been a tornado that hit near Interstate-540 and I-40.

A CBS 17 crew at an office building near I-540 and Slater Road reported several trees down and damage to the building at that location.

Jim Cole with the Durham Fire Department told CBS 17 the roof of the building appears to be damaged.

“What is looks like is the covering for the roof has been blown off the top of it, just a portion of it. It doesn’t appear to be structural at this point,” Cole said.

Damage at a Pfizer campus in Morrisville from a storm on March 31, 2022. (Melissa Le Fevre/CBS 17)

In eastern Wake County, a traffic collision turned hazmat situation closed U.S. 64 near Zebulon.

Elsewhere, a power outage in the North Hills area of Raleigh left almost 750 Duke Energy customers without power. The biggest of the outages was reported near Lynn Road and North Hills Drive. The utility estimated power would be restored by 7:30 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Halifax and Nash counties until 6 p.m.

This story will be updated.