RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new report from CNBC ranks North Carolina as the No. 1 state for business.

It’s the first year North Carolina ranked No. 1 after coming in second place last year.

Pharmaceutical research company Gilead Sciences is one of the newest additions. It has more than 200 employees working at Midtown Plaza in North Hills in areas ranging from IT to finance to HR.

Kush Misra is the head of commercial IT at Gilead Sciences. He said he moved to North Carolina from Connecticut because it’s a bustling state, similar to why Gilead Sciences moved to North Carolina.

“We really wanted a state where it was research focused, it gave us access to the greatest schools, technologies, and all of it is here in this small nucleus,” Misra said.

The report looks at 10 categories, North Carolina took the top spot in the economy, ranked No. 5 in technology and innovation, and No. 12 in workforce.

Michael Haley is the executive director of Wake County Economic Development.

“It’s definitely a new talking point for us and one that we have already started sharing with clients that we have and site selection consultants in the economic development community,” Haley said. “This is gonna be a top talking point for us moving forward.”

Some of the things that stood out to him in the report include the diversity of North Carolina’s economy.

“The number one thing for us is talent and workforce, that we rank very high on that, and then the diversity of our economy in North Carolina, particularly here in the research triangle region is where we ranked the strongest, and I think those two things really pushed us over the edge.”

Advisory and investing company Redgate moved to an office in The Dillon in Downtown Raleigh in June due to the company’s growing client base in the area, according to principal Kyle Warwick. The company was founded in Boston.

“Right now, we’re really focused on the investor client down there, and so we think there’s great growth potential with the great institutions you have there, the higher ed. education sector, and medical sector, those are our two strengths in Boston,” Warwick said.

North Carolina’s lowest ranking is in the life, health, and inclusion category coming in at No. 28 28.