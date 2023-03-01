RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team is closely watching a powerful storm system that will produce extreme weather from coast to coast, including a severe weather outbreak in the deep south late Thursday night through early Friday.

Parts of Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana are under a level 4 out of 5 severe risks late Thursday, which we don’t see often. This means a tornado outbreak will be likely across those states.

The storm system will move east and is expected to weaken a bit as it approaches the North Carolina mountains, but most of the energy is still on track to move north of us, however, enough instability with daytime heating on Friday afternoon could trigger a few strong to severe storms. The best chance of development at this time would be south and west of Raleigh.

As of Wednesday morning, The Triangle was placed in a ‘Marginal Risk’ (level 1 out of 5) and ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for southwestern counties. The timing of storms would be in the afternoon and evening. Main threats include damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Showers and storms will move over the Raleigh region after sunset. Skies will clear by early Saturday and cooler air will move in by Sunday. Highs will cool in the 60s for the weekend.