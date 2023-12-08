RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a celebration of Human Rights in Raleigh’s Freedom Park on Friday as 8th grade students from The Exploris School honored the upcoming anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human.

“They memorize the UDHR, which was written on December 10, 1948, and they recite all 30 articles,” Cori Greer-Banks, a teacher at the school, said.

Students made signs showing what was important to them and then spent the morning outside in the park talking about human rights.

“When we talk about human rights, some of the people, some of the quotes we read in this park, human rights weren’t afforded to some people in North Carolina and this park is a recognition of what African Americans in our state have strived for,” Greer-Banks said of being in Freedom Park for the event.

Teachers behind the day say they hope students leave not only with an understanding of the history of the UDHR, but a sense of belonging and community as well.

“Our world is a little bit chaotic, but if we all come together as we’re doing today, remembering and demonstrating on the importance of human rights, that we can make it better if we all do our part,” Greer-Banks said.