Study looks at long-term effects of gestational diabetes during pregnancy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Researchers are getting a better idea of the long-term effects of gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

A new study for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine shows gestational diabetes can cause far more cardiovascular problems in women than previously thought.

Dr. Samuel Bauer is an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University.

“If you’ve developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy, it’s a risk factor to develop complications in life after the pregnancy which is why it’s important to screen during pregnancy,” Bauer said.

Using the UK biobank, researchers looked at the cardiovascular health of more than 500,000 patients from 2006 to 2010.

More than 13,000 women developed cardiovascular problems.

Women with a history of gestational diabetes had increased risks for heart failure, coronary artery disease, and stroke among other problems, and the risks increase with age.

“Pregnancy usually is a very happy time. You’re not thinking about how the pregnancy could affect your long-term health,” Bauer said. “These are findings that we need to look out for, that we need to educate all of our patients about and that we’ve got a good plan of transition from pregnancy to outside of pregnancy so if those things were to happen, we would have a good plan in place.”

That’s why doctors encourage women considering pregnancy to take steps to lower the risks of developing gestational diabetes, like modifying physical activity and diet.

“In addition, if you already have some risks factors, you have high blood pressure or maybe you’ve been told you have insulin resistance from a condition called polycystic ovarian syndrome, these are things that affect how your insulin works and being able to modify those things before pregnancy can certainly decrease the risk of adverse problems during a pregnancy,” Bauer said.