Study: Mosquitoes don’t transmit COVID-19

With summer here and people outside, a big question during this pandemic has been whether or not mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19?

The first of its kind study, published by Kansas State University, has found that mosquitoes can’t transmit the virus through biting humans.

Kansas State researchers said the virus is not able to replicate inside mosquitoes. Therefore, it can’t be passed on by the biting buggers.

The World Health Organization had previously published similar research, indicating that mosquitoes are unable to pass the virus from one bite victim to another.

