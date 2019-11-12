Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health

(KRQE) – A mother-daughter vacation may be just what the doctor ordered. If you’re in need of a stress-reducing getaway pack your bags and grab your mom or daughter and go.

According to research from Harvard Medical School, mother-daughter trips taken once a year can help relieve stress, improve immune responses and decrease the chances of heart disease. Essentially, it shows similar benefits to a full night’s sleep and a healthy diet.

Researchers add strong relationships and quality time with those people may even help you live longer.

