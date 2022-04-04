KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Shocking video shows panic at a carnival in Knightdale over the weekend.

The video shows people, mostly teens, running away from the Spring Special Olympics Carnival after shots rang out around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The rushing crowd and flashing blue lights against the yellow glow of the carnival at the Midtown Commons Shopping Center was a scene no one expected to see.

Knightdale police said there was a fight near the concession stand.

Officers tried to break it up, but someone fired a gun first.

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet. At least two cars were also hit by gunfire.

“I’m not sure why people would bring guns to a family outing,” said Stacy Thomas, who lives in Knightdale.

The violence forced officers to shut down the carnival early Saturday night.

They also canceled the second day of the fundraiser, which was set for Sunday.

Town officials told CBS 17 the financial losses are “substantial.”

They are waiting to see how much payroll, concessions, and ticket sales were affected.

“You should be able to do fundraisers and enjoy family-friendly outings, without being worried about getting shot at,” added Thomas.

Knightdale police told CBS 17 they had a strong presence on Saturday. They said there was a dedicated team of officers at the carnival.

A representative added, that even before shots were fired, every officer who was on patrol duty was called in to help the security team manage the crowd.

Thomas thinks maybe in the future things should be even more beefed up.

“They could spruce up security, but I don’t know how they could anymore. Maybe put a fence up? A metal detector?” she said. “If that’s what they have to do to make things safe.”

CBS 17 also spoke with a teen who was in the area on Saturday when shots were fired.

He told crews he was scared and wondered if he would be the next young kid to die because of gun violence.

Town officials told CBS 17 that despite Saturday’s events, they still made a $20,000 donation to the North Carolina Special Olympics.

The Town released the following statement Monday afternoon: