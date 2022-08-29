RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Teetering on the verge of capacity for months—the Wake County Animal Center is finally getting some relief.

WCAC is the only open-intake shelter in the county, meaning it can’t turn animals away. They only have room for 75 dogs at a time but several are brought in each day as either surrenders or strays. It’s put a strain on the center.

In June and July, WCAC took in 1,631 animals. The center has not had to euthanize for space in at least six years and can hold off on that for now.

On Saturday, the center’s Clear the Shelter event brought out hundreds of hopeful pet owners. All adoption fees were waived for the one day event. Typically, adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old, and $15 for cats older than five years old.

Clear the Shelter resulted in 93 adoptions. Those included:

56 dogs

20 cats

17 kittens

By the end of the day, every cat and kitten plus all but about 12 dogs were adopted.

For those still looking for a kitten, several are in foster homes until they reach the age and weight required for adoption. Once they reach that threshold, they’ll be brought to WCAC and put up for adoption.

While the event was a great success, the center won’t stay this empty for long. The WCAC adoption gallery shows more animals have already arrived at the center since the close of the event- some were even brought in during the event.

Over Sunday and Monday, the gallery showed more than 20 pets were returned, surrendered or brought into the shelter.

Click here to see the remaining pets available at the center.