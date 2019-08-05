Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen reopens to fanfare after fire

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) – Just like the flour they use in their biscuits Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen is self rising.

You’d never know that just last June a power overload after a storm caused the building to catch on fire.

“That was my main focus was to get reopened as quickly as possible,” owner David Allen told CBS 17.

One of the reasons they didn’t forget is because owner David Allen put a rush on the order to make sure the drive-thru only stayed silent for so long.

“As he was going through, [he] saw some other updates that we needed to do and he made it happen. Otherwise it would have taken a lot longer,” assistant manager Donell Garris said of Allen.

“I was in the attic some mornings at three or four o’clock in the morning because it was too hot without the air conditioning pulling out conduit and whatever,” Allen added.

That’s not all David Allen did though.

He paid his employees while they were closed. Keeping them paid was another reason to open quickly.

“It was a good little, I guess, forced vacation but I’m just happy to be back, everybody else is happy to be back as well,” said an employee.

After 42 years of being in business customers are just as happy. “A lot of people come in smiling wishing us good morning and everything.”

“You know we’ve had people come from Wilmington, we’ve had people come in from Miami saying we’ve read about this place online, we heard about this place from such and such,” Garris said as he was working the drive-thru.

An out-of-towner ordering at the window told us just that. “The food looked really good online. I’m not from here, I’m from Florida,” she said.

Proof that sometimes paying it forward pays off.

“People at breakfast know where they want to go everyday and when you stop that from happening you kind of worry would they forget about you but obviously they didn’t,” said Allen.

