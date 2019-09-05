Sunset Beach ‘Kindred Spirit Mailbox’ relocated as Dorian bears down

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A well-known landmark that sits along the shoreline near the quiet town of Sunset Beach has a new home, at least temporarily.

The town’s fire department posted on Facebook that the Kindred Spirit Mailbox is out of harm’s way as Hurricane Dorian approaches southeastern North Carolina.

The mailbox is “safe and sound at the firehouse” the post stated.

The Sunset Beach Police Department took to Facebook to heap praise on the firefighters for their initiative.

“Shout out to our partners at Sunset Beach Fire Department NC for taking care of one the beach’s most talked about points of interest. Great job all,” a Facebook post by the police department stated.

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox safe at the Sunset Beach fire station for Hurricane Dorian. WECT photo

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox sits nestled on uninhabited Bird Island at the southern end of Sunset Beach. For decades, visitors have flocked to the mailbox to write down their innermost thoughts on love and life and leave them inside the mailbox for others to find.

In 2015, winds and waves from Tropical Storm Ana knocked down the mailbox and nearly washed it away. After the storm, volunteers managed track down the mailbox and set it back up.

