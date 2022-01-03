Supply of monoclonal therapy that fights omicron runs low in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is an extremely low supply of monoclonal therapy that works on omicron in North Carolina.

The newly authorized treatment, Sotrovimab, is the only drug that appears to retain effectiveness against the omicron variant. It’s an antibodies therapy that prevents people who test positive for COVID from being hospitalized or dying.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Health and Human Services, it is now limited to high-risk COVID-positive people first in North Carolina. This includes those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised patients who are at high risk for severe disease, hospitalization, or death.

NCDHHS said the federal government recently reduced the distribution of monoclonal antibodies therapies.

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital only has 12 doses of Sotrovimab.

Many hospitals across North Carolina that don’t have the technology to determine which variant a person has are recommended not to use other therapies like Regen-COV that’s proven to work on the Delta and other variants.

Those hospitals are forced to choose wisely on which COVID positive individuals to treat with the short supply of Sotrovimab.

Therefore, medical experts are stressing vaccination and boosters to people.

“People need to realize that it’s in extremely short supply. The best thing to do is become vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated with the two shots, then you need to become booster. That is a sure way to decrease your risk of becoming ill with the coronavirus or COVID,” Dr. Roxie Wells, president of Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital said.