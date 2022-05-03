RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the weather heats up, people are turning on the air conditioning, but if your AC isn’t working, you could be waiting a while to get it fixed.

“It has been busy; it’s been very busy,” said Burton Malcom, Vice President of Sales with Service Experts.

This is just the beginning.

“As demand picks up and the heat gets here, we’re definitely going to have a back order on materials,” he added.

Already, companies say supply chain issues mean shortages of some parts and equipment.

“I get a piece here, a piece there, and I can’t put it in until we get another piece,” noted Daniel Batiste, Residential General Manager of Newcomb and Company. “Some of our delays have been a week; some of them have been three to four months,” he added.

That’s a big change from just a few years ago. “In the past, I could go get a whole new system today and install it today if I needed to,” Batiste said. “It’s hard to tell customers that it could be a month before you could get a new system in there.”

Costs have gone up too, but companies say they’re doing what they can to keep customers cool.

“We’re really kind of having to be creative in many cases to come up with solutions,” explained Jon Jordan, CEO of Comfort Monster.

They also urge people to check their systems now, at the beginning of the season because waits will likely get longer by midsummer.

“Definitely when you get into July, that’s when you really have the pinch in the supply chain,” said Jordan.

“It’s going to get really hot,” added Malcom. “This is absolutely the time to do it.”