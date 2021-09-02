Support available for active duty military, veterans seeking mental health help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Veteran Crisis Hotline has seen an increase in calls from veterans since the U.S. began to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Durham Veterans Affairs office said it was normal and expected for veterans to have an emotional response to the end of the war and the images they’re seeing on television.

They said many veterans seeking mental health services right now are expressing concerns about what happened in Afghanistan. Along with mental health services, there are also chaplain services and spiritual support offered through the VA.

The department wants veterans to know they are not alone and there is help available.



Below are support resources for veterans.

Veterans Crisis Line

Durham’s Mental Health Care

Veterans Mental Health Resources

Local help for Veterans and Active Duty, Guard, Reserve:

Military OneSource

1-800-342-9647

DCoE Outreach Center

Disaster Distress Helpline