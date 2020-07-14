Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
George Floyd Protests
Coronavirus
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Highlights from Home
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Top Stories
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection
Oklahoma school board forms panel to address Redskins mascot
Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Texas soldier’s death
1st vaccine tested in US for COVID-19 boosted immune systems as hoped, researchers say
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 7: beach renourishment & hurricane shelters amid COVID-19
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms pop up around central NC
Video
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wake, Johnston, Franklin and Nash counties
Video
Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey
Video
Relentless heat wave to bake the U.S. for ‘multiple weeks’
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
1st vaccine tested in US for COVID-19 boosted immune systems as hoped, researchers say
Video
Top Stories
Gun sales ‘through the roof,’ demand for permits in Wake County ‘unprecedented’
Top Stories
‘None of us lie’: Top testing official defends White House coronavirus task force
Video
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Video
Gov. Cooper: Public schools will be open for in-person and virtual learning
Video
Duke experts, bordering states lean towards local decisions for school reopening plans
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
1st vaccine tested in US for COVID-19 boosted immune systems as hoped, researchers say
Video
Top Stories
‘Glee’ creators say they’re setting up a college fund for Naya Rivera’s son Josey
Video
Top Stories
Trump on Black Americans killed by police: ‘So are white people. More people by the way’
Video
White House campaign advice to jobless: ‘Find something new’
Video
‘None of us lie’: Top testing official defends White House coronavirus task force
Video
Squirrel in Colorado tests positive for the bubonic plague
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP source: Free agent OF Yasiel Puig, Braves reach 1-yr deal
Top Stories
With empty new stadium, Rangers furlough about 60 employees
Post-Redskins, Washington has long road toward new name
AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners
News
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:21 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:21 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.
Trending Stories
Group calls for change to UNC’s ‘Tar Heels’ nickname
Video
Gov. Cooper: Public schools will be open for in-person and virtual learning
Video
Who is most likely to die from COVID-19?
Video
Fayetteville police ask for help finding 2 people of interest in deadly home invasion
Live newscasts