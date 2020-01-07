Surf Shop at Myrtle Beach closes after 10 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tsunami Surf Shop has shut its doors after 10 years and will no longer be open at Broadway at the Beach.

According to Broadway at the Beach spokesperson Jay Rodriguez, the store’s last day of operation was December 31.

“As we begin 2020 and enter Broadway at the Beach’s 25th year of operation, it is only natural for some changes to occur as leases expire,” Rodriguez said. “We are always working to bring new and exciting experiences for our guests to enjoy and look forward to sharing updates.”

Last week, News13 reported that Key West Grill at Broadway at Beach would close.

n December, it was announced that Liberty Brewery and Grill would close after nearly 25 years.

In August, News13 reported that the movie theater at Broadway at the Beach had closed after 23 years. A sign on the door read “Broadway 16 is now closed. Thank you for being our guest for the last 23 years!! Please visit our AMC Myrtle Beach Mall location for future movies.”

In December 2018, News13 reported Broadway at the Beach’s location of “Broadway Louie’s” would close after nearly 20 years.

In November, News13’s Matt Fortin reported Broadway at the Beach had filed plans with the city to build a new restaurant along with several additional retail buildings.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: