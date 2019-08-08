Surveillance footage captures man entering vehicle at Wake County home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a man wanted after going into a person’s vehicle Sunday morning.

Deputies say the crime occurred in the Crooked Creek subdivision off Hilltop Needmore Road shortly before 2 a.m. on August 4.

A RING video camera captured the unknown male entering the victim’s vehicle.

The man is described as having dreadlocks and was seen carrying a tan backpack wearing one red glove on his right hand.

Please contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office if you have information on this incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now