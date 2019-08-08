Surveillance footage captures man entering vehicle at Wake County home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a man wanted after going into a person’s vehicle Sunday morning.

Deputies say the crime occurred in the Crooked Creek subdivision off Hilltop Needmore Road shortly before 2 a.m. on August 4.

A RING video camera captured the unknown male entering the victim’s vehicle.

The man is described as having dreadlocks and was seen carrying a tan backpack wearing one red glove on his right hand.

Please contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office if you have information on this incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss