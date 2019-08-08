Surveillance footage captures man entering vehicle at Wake County home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a man wanted after going into a person’s vehicle Sunday morning.
Deputies say the crime occurred in the Crooked Creek subdivision off Hilltop Needmore Road shortly before 2 a.m. on August 4.
A RING video camera captured the unknown male entering the victim’s vehicle.
The man is described as having dreadlocks and was seen carrying a tan backpack wearing one red glove on his right hand.
Please contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office if you have information on this incident.
