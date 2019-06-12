Survey: Quarter of adults say their parents did not teach them money skills

Get this! A quarter of U.S. adults say their parents never taught them money skills.

That’s according to a new survey by creditcards.com.

According to the survey, sons were more likely than daughters to receive money lessons. Those who didn’t get any instruction were most likely to learn about saving followed by spending and giving.

Also, according to the website, North Carolinians have an average of $6,117 in credit card debt. The state with the highest amount is Alaska with $8,515, Iowa has the lowest with $5,155 in credit card debt among its residents.

