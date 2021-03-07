PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested a woman Friday wanted in connection to a fatal hit-skip crash that occurred late last year.

The incident occurred on Nov. 16 around 8:30 p.m., the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State High Patrol reported.

Carrie Conner was driving on Route 53 near milepost 15 when she reportedly hit a 35-year-old woman who had ran onto the road in pursuit of a family dog.

The woman died at the scene, OSHP said, but Conner, 33, fled.

Investigators found Conner’s vehicle, a Honda Civic, at a home in Seneca County the next day, but were unable to find the suspect.

A warrant was soon issued for Conner’s arrest following a grand jury indictment. Conner was reportedly charged with the following felonies: Failure to stop after a crash and tampering with evidence.

She is currently in Seneca County Jail.