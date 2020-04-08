Suspect arrested, accused of shooting man in face during Roanoke Rapids cookout

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting another man at a cookout in March.

Authorities say Derick Garris, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested without incident Wednesday. Garris is being held at the Halifax County jail under a $100,000 bond and has been charged with Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Garris is accused of shooting a man in the face during a cookout in the 200 block of Monroe Street on March 29.

The victim was transported to Duke Hospital the night of the shooting and has since been released.

