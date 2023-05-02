MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after an Elon University student was killed in a possible hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

On Monday, Myrtle Beach police said Jason Todd Sauro, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in death.

The charge relates to the crash that killed Jackson Yelle, a junior at Elon University who was set to graduate with the Class of 2024.

Jackson Yelle (photo submitted by family)

On Sunday, Yelle, of North Eastham, Massachusetts, was on a weekend trip in Myrtle Beach with members of the Club Baseball Team when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Elon University. Myrtle Beach police say the crash happened on U.S. 17 Bypass, north of 21st Avenue North.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” said Jon Dooley, the vice president for student life at Elon. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

A judge set Sauro’s bond at $50,000 on Monday.