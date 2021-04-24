Suspect arrested after gunshots fired into vehicle causing crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested 28-year-old Matthew Devaughntes Wright in connection with a shooting incident early Saturday morning in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the area, near Bar 7 Sports Bar, and located three men and an overturned vehicle with bullet holes.

Authorities say two people were traveling in the vehicle when Wright began shooting at them from another vehicle.

In an effort to escape and avoid being shot, the driver crashed and the vehicle overturned.

Wright has been charged with two counts of Discharging a Weapon Into an Occupied Vehicle.