CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been arrested for first degree murder after a UNC faculty member was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

CBS 17 previously reported UNC was on a lockdown for more than three hours for an active shooter alert. University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz confirmed a faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building.

Their identity has not been released as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tailei Qi was booked in the Orange County Detention Center Tuesday morning. He is charged with first degree murder and misdemeanor gun on educational property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.