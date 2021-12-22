Suspect arrested in 2020 Nash County homicide

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) – A joint investigation between the Greensboro Police Department and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man who authorities say is responsible for an unsolved homicide that happened in 2020.

On Oct. 28, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of human remains located along Sumler Road in Castalia.

Authorities said the remains were determined to have belonged to 30-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans, who had been reported missing from Greensboro on Oct. 8.

The investigation between both agencies produced probable cause to charge 31-year-old Mekwan Battle of Greensboro with first-degree murder.

Battle was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Nash County Detention Center without bond.

Authorities said the homicide remains under investigation and further arrests are possible.