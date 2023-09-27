GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified a suspect in a shooting that left one man with injuries Friday evening.

Daniel Lamar Young was arrested by Raleigh police on Wednesday in connection to the shooting incident, according to Goldsboro police.

On Sept. 22 around 7:14 p.m., Goldsboro officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 518 Elm Street. Police say when they arrived the weren’t able to find any victims or property damage but were able to collect evidence from the gunshots at the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers located a vehicle with damage from gunfire in a different location. Police say they were able to link the vehicle to a previous ShotSpotter alert.

Police then discovered that a victim with gunshot wounds had been taken to UNC Health Wayne shortly after the incident. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Sileek Warren. He was transferred to ECU Health for further treatment. A second victim who was not injured was identified as Jykeis Mclean, 21.

Young is currently in Wake County Jail and being held without bond.