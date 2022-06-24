RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Indiana man was arrested late Thursday after police said he robbed banks in Holly Springs and Raleigh.

The first robbery occurred June 6 at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, off of Glenwood Avenue.

The suspect “entered the bank, presented a note and fled after a teller complied with his demands,” Raleigh police said.

On Thursday, Holly Springs police were investigating a bank robbery that happened on Grand Hill Place.

Investigators noticed the suspect in Thursday’s robbery matched the one from June 6.

“Through investigative means, the suspect was positively identified and transported to the Wake County Detention Center by the Holly Springs Police Department,” Raleigh police said in a release.

Matthew Joseph Ooten, 29, of Indianapolis is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with both incidents.

He is in the Wake County Detention Center under a $700,000 secured bond.