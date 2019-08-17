Suspect crashed through fences of several homes after fleeing traffic stop

2017 Mugshot of 32-year-old Joshua Akers.

Photo Courtesy: Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Akers damaged the fences of several homes while fleeing police during a chase Saturday morning.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Fuquay-Varina Police attempted a traffic stop in the 9900 block of Fayetteville Road.

During the stop, the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies in the area spotted Akers a short distance away on Shopping Circle around 10:20 a.m.

Akers then jumped into a truck with keys inside and drove off into a wooded area between Howson Road and Stone Pond Lane. Akers damaged the fences of several homes with the truck.

The pickup truck, which belonged to a landscaping company performing work nearby, became stuck in the wooded area and Akers then fled on foot again.

Authorities continue to search for Akers.

No deputies or officers were injured during the incident.