RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is searching for a suspect that fled a motor vehicle crash in front of Crabtree Valley Mall on Friday night.

The suspect was involved in a multi-car crash around 7 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue when they were involved in the wreck. Police said they fled the vehicle they were driving because it was reported stolen (Jackson Gillette/CBS 17).

Police also said there was another wreck about 150 yards away from an overturned vehicle on the roadway. At this time, they could not confirm if the two are related.

Crabtree Valley Mall is at 4325 Glenwood Ave. Police did not have any other directional location to provide along the road.