RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was taken to the hospital after he was cut with a meat cleaver at a Raleigh motel early Friday, police said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Wake Inn, located at 3129 New Bern Ave., around 5:35 a.m.

Police said the suspect walked up to the victim’s motel room and hit him with a meat cleaver when the victim opened the door.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.

Police told CBS 17 they believe the two men knew each other and had an argument prior to the incident

Further information was not immediately available.