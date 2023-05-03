WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wallace police say a suspect is in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours and ended with shots fired early Wednesday morning.

Wallace Police Chief Jimmy Crayton told WNCT’s Claire Curry they received a call at 2:11 am about an armed robbery taking place at the loading docks at Walmart. Officers found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a delivery truck.

When officers approached him, the suspect placed a gun underneath his chin and said, according to police, “Either you’re going to shoot me or I’m going to shoot myself.”

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Officials negotiated with the suspect for four hours. Wallace police said he then turned his gun, a rifle, toward police. When he did, shots were fired and the suspect was struck. The situation ended around 6:30 a.m., and the suspect was taken into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crayton said the suspect’s name was not being released pending charges. He did say the suspect was from Georgia and that officials believe the situation began as an attempted robbery of a delivery truck driver where the situation unfolded. There were no hostages and no other injuries.

Charges are pending. No further information was available as an investigation into the situation continued into Wednesday morning. The store has since reopened.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Wallace police said the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Highway Patrol, Duplin EMS, Pender Fire & EMS and the NC State Bureau of Investigation answered the call for assistance.