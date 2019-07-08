Suspect in July 4 road rage shooting, car fire in custody; heroes who rescued family speak out

HOUSTON (CBS/CNN/WNCN) — The suspect in a Fourth of July road rage shooting and car fire near Houston, Texas, that burned four people, including two children, is in custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Two toddlers and two adults were burned after someone fired shots into their vehicle during a road rage incident, causing fireworks inside to ignite, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the toddlers sustained major burns and had to be airlifted to a hospital. They were in critical condition.

According to Harris, the car that was hit had a family of four in it – a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old and their parents.

Harris said the car drove off briefly, but then was engulfed in flames.

Three good Samaritans helped get the family out of their vehicle that was engulfed in flames. The three men spoke with CNN affiliate KTRK-TV about what happened.

“He said it was an argument. He said he supposedly cut him off and when that happened that’s when the dude started shooting at the car and that’s when the fireworks went off,” said Desmond Davis.

Davis, 17, was riding in a car with his brother, 24-year-old Marquis Brown, and their friend, 21-year-old Jason Butler.

The three were on their way back from a fireworks stand when they saw the burning car on the side of the road.

“You just hear screaming because the babies were screaming. They didn’t know what was going on. The momma just steady praying and I am just sitting down like, ‘Bro we’ve got to go,'” said Butler.

The three men helped the parents to pull the kids from the burning car. Seconds after grabbing the kids, Butler said the vehicle exploded.

“That’s a true hero in my eyes, that father. If you looked at him his whole arm was just like gone, like white meat, skin hanging off but he didn’t like — in the midst of that he was still trying to get his babies out the car,” said Butler.

With Brown behind the wheel, they rushed the family to the emergency room. The children were then taken by LifeFlight to another hospital.

The family is in stable condition.

The three men said they hope this story reminds others to stop and help.

“The cars that just passed, that’s what you know hurt us really the most ’cause I know we wasn’t the first ones to see it, but the fact that all the cars were just rolling by video-recording and not helping,” said Butler.

“Thank God we was right there at the right time to help them before the truck exploded,” said Brown.

On Sunday night, Gonzalez tweeted that a suspect surrendered to investigators.

Bayron J. Rivera, 18, is in custody and will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

“Our @HCSOTexas team has been working tenaciously on the investigation and it’s nice to see it come together. A credit to their hard work. We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured in the fire,” Gonzalez tweeted.